A few days ago, it was announced that Emraan Hashmi will be seen in T-Series’ single titled Lut Gaye. Earlier, he had collaborated with T-Series for a single titled Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon which had received a great response.

Now today, Lut Gaye has been released and Emraan took to Twitter to share it with his fans. He posted, “Fall hard in love or not at all. How to love it right is what #LutGaye is all about. Song out! Tune in now: http://bit.ly/LutGaye-Song #LoveYouToDeath #tseries @TSeries #BhushanKumar @JubinNautiyal @tanishkbagchi @manojmuntashir @SapruAndRao #YuktiThareja.”

While talking about the song, the actor stated, “We received appreciation and love for Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon, and when Bhushan and Vinay Radhika spoke to me about Lut Gaye, I was happy to collaborate on the single. It is a beautiful melody with words that hit you hard. Hope the audiences love the song as much as I do.”

Bhushan Kumar, the head-honcho of T-Series, said, “Emraan Hashmi takes romantic tracks to an all-new level with the way he beautifully emotes love, longing or even heartbreak. No one could have performed Lut Gaye better than him and we are happy he agreed to feature in this melodious, soulful song. A beautiful story by Vinay-Radhika together with Jubin’s passionate voice, Tanishk’s sincere composition, and Manoj’s heartfelt lyrics, this one will stay with audiences for a long time.”

The song is directed by Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao, and while talking about the viceo, the two stated, “It’s always a pleasure working with Bhushan Sir and we have a great track record of blockbuster hits with T-Series so hope this song also becomes one. Audiences love watching Emraan Hashmi in quintessential romantic roles and we kept that in mind when we conceptualized the track.”