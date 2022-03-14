Actress Paige Sandhu, who is known for playing Meena Jutla in the ITV soap Emmerdale, has spoken about being housebound during a battle with anxiety.

In a revealing new interview, she said that she developed the mental health problem after leaving London’s Guildhall School of Music & Drama.

The actress’ anxiety levels were sometimes so high, she was unable to leave her home as she did not feel particularly safe.

Speaking to a publication, she said, “I felt unsafe a lot. Not like someone was going to attack me. I just did not feel comfortable, especially around people that I did not know.

“It was probably social anxiety, fear of judgement, and fear about the future.

“When I left drama school, I moved back with my family and I became quite reclusive.

“I did not leave the house a lot, I had terrible insomnia and suffered from food allergies and intolerances. I read self-help books, had therapy, and went to a nutritionist. I found it really helpful, especially when I was in the thick of anxiety.

“I am so grateful for that time now because I taught myself how to really take care of my emotions and my mental health.”

Paige kick-started her acting career with appearances in Doctors and Endeavor, before she bagged the role of Meena Jutla in Emmerdale.

She was crowned Best Villain at last year’s Inside Soap Awards and given a nod for Best Newcomer too. She is set to leave the soap this year, after the conclusion of Meena’s serial killer arc.

However, Paige has promised that the viewers are going to enjoy the ending.

“The ending’s incredible, better than I could ever have imagined, and I have already started crying,” she told another publication.

“Meena is a psychopath and believes nobody will ever get the better of her. Psychopaths are incapable of feeling fear like we can,” she added.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.