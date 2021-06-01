The Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the hotly anticipated films coming from the stable of Marvel Cinematic Universe. Co-produced by Marvel Studios and Columbia Pictures and distributed by Sony Pictures, the big-ticket project is set to be the third outing for Holland as the titular wall-crawler, masked crusader.

Aside from the fact that Holland is fronting the lead cast, details on the film are scarce. However, several rumours have been floating around for months now regarding the return of most of the first two films’ cast, one of them being that the film will bring back actress Emma Stone.

Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in the 2012 film The Amazing Spider-Man and its 2014 sequel The Amazing Spider-Man 2, was recently asked if she would feature in the Jon Watts directorial, which she denied. “I have heard those rumours. I don’t know if I am supposed to say anything, but I am not. I don’t know what you are supposed to respond as an alumnus,” the actress told MTV News.

Her comments come after Golden Globe nominee Andrew Garfield also debunked his much-speculated appearance in the upcoming sequel, saying that fans should “chill” as he “ain’t got a call”.

On the big screen, Tobey Maguire had first played Peter Parker aka Spider-Man in filmmaker Sam Raimi’s much-loved trilogy – Spider-Man (2002), Spider-Man 2 (2004) and Spider-Man 3 (2007). He was later followed by Garfield, who starred as the superhero in two movies – The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Holland later took over the part and made his first appearance with Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War, before going on to headline his stand-alone films.

It is rumoured that Alfred Molina will reprise his role of Doctor Octopus from Maguire’s Spider-Man films, as well as Jamie Foxx, who is said to be returning as Electro, having last played the villain opposite Garfield in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Also starring Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to arrive in cinemas on December 17, 2021.

