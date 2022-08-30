Rumours were rife lately that Amber Heard’s time as Mera in DC Films’ much-anticipated Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been cut down to just 2 minutes after she lost the much-publicized defamation trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The rumour mill is in full flow yet again and states that the makers have booted Heard out completely and have signed Emilia Clarke as her replacement.

In an exciting scoop by YouTuber Syl Abdul, it is claimed by his source that scenes involving the character of Mera are being reshot with Clarke.

The source who first told Ben Affleck was on set and going to be in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom as Batman also shared someone was there in the costumes of Mera, although they did not see who it was.

There have been rumours for quite some time that Warner Bros. was trying to find a way to remove Heard from the film. After she lost the defamation trial to Depp, several leading studios have been trying to maintain distance from her.

Even during his testimony at the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard defamation trial, DC Films’ President, Walter Hamada revealed that they tried to remove Heard from the film and the reason was given her “lack of chemistry” with the leading man, Jason Momoa.

Hamada went on to reveal that the role of Mera was about to be offered to another actress. However, he did not mention which actress.

“It was the concerns that were brought up at the wrap of the first movie, production of the first movie, which is the issue of chemistry, did the two have the chemistry. I think editorially they were able to make that relationship work in the first movie, but there was a concern that it took a lot of effort to get there and would we be better off recasting, finding someone that had a little bit more natural chemistry with Jason Momoa and move forward with that actor,” Hamada said.

However, soon a publication quoted a source as sayings, “The idea of having Emilia (Clarke) play Mera in the sequel was floated inside Warners, but ultimately, the decision to minimize the role was taken and Heard was optioned for the sequel.”

But if fresh reports are to be believed, it seems the makers have finally removed Heard and signed Clarke who is secretly shooting for the film at the moment. This is why the makers have been continuously delaying the film’s release.