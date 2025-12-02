Elon Musk confirms Shivon Zilis has half-Indian roots, says son named after scientist S. Chandrasekhar

Highlights:

Elon Musk confirms that Shivon Zilis has half-Indian heritage through her father

One of their sons carries the middle name “Sekhar,” inspired by scientist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar

Musk made the disclosure during a podcast interview with entrepreneur Nikhil Kamath

The couple share four children named Strider, Azure, Arcadia, and Seldon Lycurgus

Zilis is a senior executive at Neuralink and has worked closely on Musk-led projects

Elon Musk has shared new details about his family, including confirming that his partner, Shivon Zilis, has half-Indian roots and that one of their sons is named in reference to Nobel Prize-winning scientist Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar.

The information was disclosed during an interview with Nikhil Kamath on the podcast People by WTF, where Elon Musk discussed Zilis’ background, their children, and the personal motivations behind their naming choices. Elon Musk said that one of their sons carries the middle name “Sekhar” as a tribute to Chandrasekhar, whose work helped shape modern astrophysics.

Elon Musk on Shivon Zilis’ family background and Indian roots

During the conversation, Elon Musk explained that Shivon Zilis did not grow up in India but was born to an Indian father. He noted that her father was likely studying abroad at the time of her birth. Musk added that Zilis had been given up for adoption as a baby and was raised in Canada.

“I think her father was like an exchange student at the university, or something like that,” Musk said.

Elon Musk also said that he does not know all the precise details about her early family history but emphasized that her upbringing in Canada played a key role in shaping her academic and professional career. Zilis went on to build a career in technology and artificial intelligence before joining Musk’s companies.

Elon Musk explains the meaning behind the name ‘Sekhar’

Elon Musk confirmed that he and Shivon Zilis chose the middle name “Sekhar” for one of their sons as a reference to Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar. Chandrasekhar was awarded the 1983 Nobel Prize in Physics for his theoretical work on the structure and evolution of stars.

Chandrasekhar is best known for defining the Chandrasekhar limit, the mass threshold that determines whether a dying star becomes a white dwarf, neutron star, or black hole. His work remains foundational in astrophysics and is taught globally in physics and astronomy programs.

Elon Musk said that the naming choice reflected both admiration for Chandrasekhar’s scientific legacy and a personal connection to Zilis’ heritage. The tribute links the family to one of the most influential scientists of the 20th century.

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis’ children and naming choices

Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis share four children: twins Strider and Azure, daughter Arcadia, and son Seldon Lycurgus. As with many of Musk’s other children, the names reflect a mix of scientific, cultural, and literary references.

The inclusion of “Sekhar” as a middle name follows Elon Musk’s long-standing pattern of selecting names with symbolic meaning. Musk has previously spoken about his interest in science, technology, history, and literature as influences on naming decisions.

The names reflect a blend of interests tied to science, futurism, and legacy, consistent with Elon Musk’s wider public profile as a technology entrepreneur and investor.

Elon Musk, Neuralink, and Shivon Zilis’ professional role

Shivon Zilis serves as the director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, the brain–computer interface company founded by Elon Musk. Neuralink focuses on developing implantable devices designed to help people with neurological conditions communicate with computers.

Zilis has been involved in long-term planning and strategic projects at Neuralink and has worked closely with Elon Musk on artificial intelligence and technology-focused initiatives for several years. Her professional background includes experience in technology investment, artificial intelligence strategy, and research-driven innovation.

Her role at Neuralink places her at the center of one of Elon Musk’s most closely watched technology ventures.

Elon Musk’s public and private life intersect again

Elon Musk’s remarks about Zilis’ heritage and their son’s name offer a rare insight into the personal motivations that influence his private family life. While Musk is best known as the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, his interview highlighted how cultural and scientific influences overlap in his personal decisions.

The discussion also reflects Musk’s continued emphasis on science and innovation, even in deeply personal areas such as naming his children. The reference to Chandrasekhar aligns with Musk’s consistent interest in physics, space, and the fundamental laws that govern the universe.

Elon Musk comments add context to family and cultural influence

Elon Musk’s comments have added new public context to Shivon Zilis’ background and the cultural influences within their family. By connecting one of their children’s names to Chandrasekhar, Musk linked his family to a major figure in global science with Indian roots.

The interview provided insight not only into Elon Musk’s family life but also into how his admiration for scientific achievement extends beyond his professional ventures into his private decisions. It also highlighted the role that personal history and heritage play in shaping family traditions, even among high-profile public figures.

As Elon Musk continues to lead major technology companies while remaining a central figure in global business and innovation, moments like this offer a clearer view of the personal stories that exist alongside his public work.