Elon Musk plans visit to India for Tesla and Starlink expansion says, ‘I’m a fan of Modi’

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk has officially confirmed plans to visit India later this year, following a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his excitement and admiration for the Indian Prime Minister, stating, “It was an honour to speak with PM Modi. I’m a fan of Modi and looking forward to visiting India later this year.”

The conversation between Musk and PM Modi took place a day before the announcement, rekindling speculation around Tesla’s highly anticipated foray into the Indian electric vehicle (EV) market and the potential launch of Starlink’s satellite-based internet services in the country.

PM Modi also shared highlights of the call, revealing that the two leaders discussed strategic areas of cooperation, including space exploration, emerging mobility solutions, and innovation in technology. “We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains,” the Prime Minister posted on X.

This isn’t the first time Musk has hinted at expanding his business footprint in India. His earlier plans to visit India in 2024 were postponed due to what he described as “very heavy Tesla obligations.” Despite the delay, Musk has remained enthusiastic about engaging with India, a market that presents tremendous opportunities for both Tesla and Starlink.

The timing of this conversation is crucial. It comes amidst increasing global trade tensions, particularly between the United States and China. As economic and geopolitical equations shift, India is emerging as a key partner for American tech giants looking for stable, scalable markets. Musk’s renewed interest in India underscores this trend.

Tesla, Musk’s flagship EV brand, is already taking active steps towards entering India. The company has reportedly secured a 4,000-square-foot office space in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex, complete with dedicated parking slots. In addition to this, Tesla is also scouting for further commercial locations in Mumbai and Delhi, signaling its serious intent to establish a long-term presence.

The Indian government has been working to create a more favorable ecosystem for foreign EV manufacturers, and Tesla stands to benefit significantly if upcoming tariff reforms align with its market strategy. A potential India-US trade deal could be a game-changer, particularly for Tesla’s pricing and market penetration goals in India’s competitive automobile sector.

Meanwhile, Musk’s satellite-based internet venture, Starlink, is eyeing India as one of its largest untapped markets. With India leading the world in data consumption and being home to one of the fastest-growing fintech and digital user bases, Starlink could unlock transformative access to rural and underserved areas. However, the project faces hurdles in the form of regulatory approvals and national security considerations.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal recently met top executives of Starlink in Delhi to discuss the company’s investment roadmap for India. This meeting is believed to have paved the way for future negotiations around Starlink’s licensing and operational permissions in the country.

As Musk prepares for his long-awaited India visit, analysts and investors alike are watching closely. His commitment to deepening ties with India could set the stage for not just business expansion, but also broader collaborations in innovation, green energy, and global connectivity.

With Elon Musk calling himself a “fan” of Prime Minister Modi and reaffirming his plans to explore Indian opportunities firsthand, this upcoming visit could mark a defining moment in the evolving India-US tech alliance.