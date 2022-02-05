Elnaaz Norouzi had given a pleasant surprise with her announcement of joining the cast of the International Emmy-winning show, Tehran S2, a few months back. And now, the wait to watch the Indian star in the acclaimed drama series is finally over!

Apple TV+ has announced the release date of the much-awaited show, Tehran S2, which stars Glenn Close in the lead role. The hit Israeli-produced thriller drama is set to premiere on the 6th of May this year.

While sharing her excitement, Elnaaz Norouzi said, “I have been a fan of Tehran S1 myself. And now, having an opportunity to work on the show’s sequel is a surreal feeling. I am really looking forward to its release. I hope the audience enjoys watching my performance and showers the season with the same love they did the last time.”

The versatile actress, Elnaaz Norouzi, has a packed calendar for the year ahead. Apart from Tehran S2, the rising star also has a thriller Sangeen in the pipeline. She shares the screen space with none other than award-winning actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the film.

