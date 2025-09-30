Electronic Arts(EA) agrees to £43 billion all-cash takeover

Highlights:

EA to be acquired for £43 billion in an all-cash deal by PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners.

Shareholders to receive £166 per share, a 25% premium over market value.

Largest all-cash sponsor-led take-private deal in history.

EA will stay headquartered in California, with Andrew Wilson remaining as CEO.

Deal expected to close in early 2027, funded by consortium equity and £16 billion in debt.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA), the video game publisher behind major franchises such as FIFA, Battlefield, and The Sims, has agreed to be acquired in a £43 billion all-cash deal. The investor group behind the acquisition includes Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), private equity firm Silver Lake, and investment firm Affinity Partners.

Under the terms of the deal, EA shareholders will receive £166 per share in cash, representing a 25 percent premium over the company’s recent market price. PIF, which currently owns 9.9 percent of EA, will roll its stake into the transaction. Once the acquisition is finalized, EA will no longer be publicly traded on stock exchanges.

Largest All-Cash Take-Private Transaction

The deal represents the largest all-cash sponsor-led take-private transaction in history. The consortium has stated that it plans to leverage its combined experience in gaming, technology, and sports to support EA’s growth, innovation, and global reach. Analysts note that this move could allow EA to focus on long-term strategy and product development without the pressures of public market scrutiny.

“EA’s acquisition recognises the extraordinary work of the company’s teams and will help the studio unlock new opportunities globally,” said EA chief executive Andrew Wilson.

Investor Perspectives on EA Acquisition

Turqi Alnowaiser of PIF highlighted the fund’s ongoing commitment to gaming and esports, stating that EA represents a key strategic investment in the sector. Silver Lake co-CEO Egon Durban emphasized EA’s strong revenue growth and consistent cash flow, while Jared Kushner, CEO of Affinity Partners, described EA as “an extraordinary company with a world-class management team and bold vision for the future.”

Deal Timeline and Financing

The acquisition has received approval from EA’s board of directors and is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to shareholder approval and regulatory clearance. Funding for the deal will be sourced through a combination of consortium equity and £16 billion in debt financing.

EA will continue to operate from its headquarters in Redwood City, California, with Andrew Wilson remaining as CEO. The company’s executive team is expected to continue overseeing day-to-day operations and ongoing projects.

EA’s Market Position and Portfolio

EA is a leading developer and publisher of video games for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. Its portfolio includes some of the most recognizable gaming brands in the industry, such as EA SPORTS FC, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies. In fiscal year 2025, EA reported £5.9 billion in revenue, reflecting the company’s strong position in both digital and physical gaming markets.

Industry analysts have noted that EA’s franchises and development pipeline make it an attractive target for investors seeking stable revenue and long-term growth potential. The acquisition could also provide EA with additional resources to expand its online and mobile gaming offerings and invest in emerging technologies like cloud gaming and esports platforms.

What the EA Acquisition Means for the Future

With the takeover, EA will have access to substantial capital and strategic support from its new owners. The consortium’s focus on gaming, technology, and sports may help EA explore new revenue streams and enhance its global footprint. Players and fans can expect continued development of EA’s existing franchises, along with potential new titles and innovative gaming experiences.

The deal underscores the growing trend of large-scale, private investments in established gaming companies. For EA, the acquisition represents a major shift from public company obligations toward a more flexible, long-term operational model.