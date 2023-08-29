15.2 C
Ektaa R Kapoor to receive Directorate Award at International Emmys 2023
Entertainment

Ektaa R Kapoor to receive Directorate Award at International Emmys 2023

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Headline Story

Ulez expanded to cover entire London

LONDON mayor Sadiq Khan’s Ultra Low Emission Zone (Ulez)...

Film producer Ektaa R Kapoor will be honoured with the Directorate Award at the upcoming International Emmy Awards ceremony for her trailblazing career and impact on the Indian television landscape, the organisation announced on Tuesday.

Kapoor, the co-founder of television production powerhouse Balaji Telefilms, will be presented the award during the annual awards gala, set to be held in New York City on November 20.

“Ektaa R Kapoor has built Balaji into one of India’s foremost entertainment players with market leadership in the television content industry reaching mass audiences across India and South Asia with their long-running series and OTT platform,” International Academy president & CEO Bruce L Paisner said in a statement.

“We look forward to honouring her remarkable career and influence on the television industry, with our Directorate Award,” he added.

Kapoor, daughter of legendary actor Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor, launched Balaji Telefilms, which made a mark on the Indian television scene with shows such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

Through the banner’s film arm Balaji Motion Pictures, she has also produced multiple movies including Shootout at Lokhandwala, Love Sex aur Dhokha, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Dirty Picture, Lootera, and Udta Punjab, among others.

Kapoor, 48, said the award recognition has filled her with a “profound sense of humility and excitement”.

“This award holds a special place in my heart, as it signifies a journey that goes beyond mere work—it’s a pivotal aspect of my personal and professional life. Representing my country on the global stage through this esteemed platform is an incredible honour,” she said.

“Television has been instrumental in helping me discover my identity, particularly as a woman working to make stories for women. This award allows me to represent them and our shared accomplishments on an international level,” she added.

Before Kapoor, media baron Subhash Chandra, who is the founder of Zee TV and chairman of Essel Group, was presented with the Directorate Award in 2011.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

