In 2010, Dibakar Banerjee directed a film titled Love Sex Aur Dhokha which was produced by Ekta Kapoor. The movie starred Anshuman Jha, Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri and Ashish Sharma.

Today, LSD (Love Sex Aur Dhoka) completes 11 years of its release, and Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to announce that she is teaming up with Dibakar Banerjee for the sequel to the film.

She posted, “After Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Dobaaraa’, CULT movies’ next is here… Dibakar Banerjee & CULT movies come together to take the legacy of LSD forward ! New age, genre bending and breaking all boundaries with some of the finest storytellers of our times!! In 2010, #LSD hit theatres & now 11 years later… we are back to capture newer, higher and wilder territories. #DibakarBannerjee @shobha9168 @ruchikaakapoor @cultmoviesofficial #CultMovies.”

While Ekta has been producing movies under Balaji Motion Pictures, Cult Movies is the new division started by her.

Well, Love Sex Aur Dhoka featured newcomers, so, it will be interesting to see which actors will be seen in the sequel. Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha who started their career with LSD are stars now, and Ashish Sharma is one of the biggest names in the television industry.

Meanwhile, today, Dibakar Banerjee’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra has hit the big screens.