vBalaji Telefilms’ head Ekta Kapoor on Monday announced season two of her popular television show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. The original show followed the lives of a middle-aged couple, played by seasoned actors Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar, who fall in love after getting married. The show, which hit the airwaves in 2011, turned out to be an instant success and enjoyed a glorious run of 600 episodes till July 2014.

Rumours about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 being in the works at Balaji Telefilms started a couple of months ago. Kapoor took to her Instagram handle late Monday evening and posted a video of her interaction with Kapoor and Tanwar.

“The idea was to talk to you both because I am planning something… To make Bade again. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain will always stay Sakshi and Ram for me, but there is a whole generation that has not seen the story. They do not know that urban loneliness in the 30s is also a thing. Most soaps on TV are mass-oriented. This is an attempt to make a soft, urban story,” Kapoor said in the video.

The producer said the new cast will be revealed in a promo, which will be launched in two days. “The girl looks exactly as pretty as you, Sakshi, but Ram, the boy looks nothing like you. What stays with the character is Ram’s loneliness. It is a similar story but, of course, we will offer something new also after 10 years,” she said in conclusion.

To be made under the banner of Balaji Telefilms, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will soon air on Sony Entertainment Television.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, Ram Kapoor, Sakshi Tanwar, Ekta Kapoor