Created by Julia Smith and Tony Holland, the immensely successful British television soap opera EastEnders has been entertaining the audience for several years now. A number of actors who have been a part of the show over the years have become household names and enjoy massive popularity among the fans of the show.

Recently, EastEnders fans were overjoyed when they spotted Masood Ahmed actor Nitin Ganatra in one of the latest Netflix shows, Wednesday, a coming-of-age supernatural mystery comedy horror television series based upon the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family.

For those not in the know, 55-year-old Ganatra from North London played Walford’s loveable postman Masood Ahmed between 2007 and 2019 on EastEnders. He quit the show almost four years ago and when fans spotted him in the coming-of-age horror-comedy, they were ecstatic.

Wednesday also stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, with Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Fred Armisen, and Christina Ricci appearing in supporting roles. Ganatra appears in episode four of the series as Dr Anwar. His scene arrives when Wednesday and Thing sneak into the coroner’s office to perform an autopsy as the central mystery of the Hyde monster unravels.

Wednesday viewers were greatly surprised to see the former EastEnders actor in the series and have been sharing their excitement on Twitter.

“On the 4th episode of Wednesday and I see a man like Masood from EastEnders,” a user wrote while another said, “As if Masood from EastEnders is in Wednesday. Lol well done.”

“Omg Masood from EastEnders is on this show and he looks so good. He aged like fine wine. Beautiful grey hair,” said another.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.