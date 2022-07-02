Flamboyant India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant‘s sublime counter-attacking ton on the opening day of the rescheduled fifth Test against England earned praise from the cricket fraternity, which described the knock as “a special one under pressure”.

India was staring down the barrel at 98 for 5 before Pant (146 off 111 balls) scripted a remarkable turnaround in the company of Ravindra Jadeja, who remained not out on 83 on Day 1 at Birmingham.

The duo shared a match-changing 222-run stand-off with 239 balls.

Pant, who rendered the England bowlers helpless, hammered 20 boundaries and four sixes, in his awe-inspiring effort.

“Simply [email protected]! Well done,” the iconic Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

“Crucial innings by @imjadeja. Rotated the strike well and played some amazing shots.”

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly tweeted: “Special exhibition of test match batting under pressure Rishabh Pant. Ravindra Jadeja can’t get better than this.”

Following are the Twitter reactions of some more former and current cricketers on Pant’s blitzkrieg:

Virender Sehwag: Pant is in a league of his own. The most entertaining cricketer in the world, this is a special one.

Venkatesh Prasad: Box office stuff from Rishabh Pant. One of the best counter-attacking innings that one will ever see. One special player.

Suresh Raina: What a fantastic partnership. Pant and Jadeja keep up your spirits with the same intent, kudos to you both.

Harbhajan Singh: Top knock 100 Rishabh Pant when the team needed the most… keep it up.

Amit Mishra: When in trouble, call Spiderman! What a fierce knock by rockstar Rishabh Pant against a quality English bowling under such circumstances. The best way to fight a fire is to fight it with the fire.

Sanjay Manjrekar: Pant is playing great Test innings for fun these days! Hats off!

Kuldeep Yadav: Fire hai Rishabh Pant.

Mohammed Kaif: Pant shows that self-belief can make you a game-changer.

Wasim Jaffer: Super stuff Rishabh Pant. Easily the best WK batter in Tests right now.

Manoj Tiwary: Pant’s inning is again a gentle reminder to all the coaches who teach cricket to young kids that if you find someone talented like him and can play shots as he does, let him do that and encourage it rather than trying to change his original game

Ian Bishop: Phenomenal from Rishabh Pant. Simply outstanding. Fabulous partnership with Jadeja to given they were 98-5.

Rashid Khan: Rishabh Pant is simply amazing.

Michael Vaughan: This is great viewing… Rishabh Pant doing a Jonny B.

(PTI)