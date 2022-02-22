An earthquake has happened and shook homes across the West Midlands region.

According to the British Geological Survey (BGS), a 2.8 magnitude earthquake hit Walsall as the epicentre at a depth of 4.35 miles (7km) at 22:59 GMT.

It said the effect of the quake was felt over a 12-mile (20km) radius from the epicentre with tremors being experienced by people in Birmingham, Wolverhampton and Dudley.

A resident told BGS that it felt “like a wardrobe had fallen over or an explosion blast against the window”.

This earthquake was around eight miles (12.8km) east of the 4.7 magnitude quake that had happened in Dudley in 2002.

Lorraine Smith, who lives in Stone Cross, West Bromwich, told the BBC that there were “two rumbles” which she thought to be a “truck going down the street” or a thunderstorm.