West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo is also a singer, and recently he teamed with other artists like Ankit Tiwari, RaOol, Ash King, Nakash Aziz, and Ruel Dausan Varindani for a song titled Dum Laga Le Bum Hila.

The song, which is composed by RaOol, was released on Thursday (23).

While talking about the song, Bravo told ANI, ” I’m happy to be a part of a track which I believe will bring so much joy and happiness to the audience!! I remember hearing it for the first time and I said to RaOol I want to be on this track, let’s do it! Now it’s time for our fans to enjoy.”

The music video of the track was shot in Goa, London, and Trinidad.

Ankit Tiwari, who is known for his songs like Sunn Raha Hai, Galliyan, and others, is also happy that he got an opportunity to work with artists from different parts of the world.

Tiwari said, “It’s crucial for every artist to diversify. When RaOol played the song I loved it and knew it was such a unique experience for me. It allowed me to explore my range and I had a brilliant time working on it. It’s a fun energetic number and I hope the audience loves it.”