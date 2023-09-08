27.9 C
London
Friday, September 8, 2023
Subscribe
HomeNewsDutch prosecutor wants 12-year term for former Pakistan cricketer
News

Dutch prosecutor wants 12-year term for former Pakistan cricketer

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Lalit Pandit, Daler Mehndi, Anees Bazmee wish Asha Bhosle on 90th birthday

As Asha Bhosle celebrated her 90th birthday on Friday,...
Headline Story

Delhi visit for G20 summit ‘special’ as ‘son-in-law of India’ says Sunak

Rishi Sunak said on Friday (8) that his trip...
Entertainment

British singers pick their best Asha Bhosle songs

ASHA BHOSLE has inspired different generations of singers around...
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ emerges as Bollywood’s biggest opener

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated film Jawan finally hit cinemas yesterday, September...
Entertainment

Kangana praises SRK for ‘Jawan’: Bowing down to your perseverance, hard work and humility

Shah Rukh Khan is the cinema god for not...

A FORMER Pakistani international cricketer went on trial last Tuesday (29) in the Netherlands for allegedly attempting to incite the murder of anti-Islam MP Geert Wilders, with prosecutors demanding a 12-year sentence if convicted.

Dutch public prosecutors said Khalid Latif, 37, who remains in Pakistan, had offered €21,000 (£18,284) in an online video from 2018 in which he called for Wilders’ killing.

The outspoken Dutch MP at the time cancelled a competition for cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed after angry demonstrations broke out, particularly in Pakistan, and the far-right politician was inundated with death threats.

“Latif tried to move others to murder Mr Wilders and to avenge the cartoon contest,” prosecutor FA Kuipers told the judges. “Not only was his goal to end a human life with violence, but with his appeal he tried to silence a Dutch representative,”

she said at a court hearing, held at a high security courthouse near Schiphol airport.

“Calling for a murder to prevent the cartoon competition and offering a sum of money to kill the organiser of that competition, should be very severely punished as far as the Public Prosecution is concerned,” Kuipers added, before asking for a 12-year sentence.

Neither Latif, nor any lawyer were present in the courtroom.

Khalid Latif

The Pakistani embassy in The Hague had no comment directly after the hearing and Latif could not be immediately reached for comment.

Kuipers said prosecutors have tried since 2018 to speak to the cricketer and handed over a request to Islamabad for legal assistance, to no avail.

The Netherlands does not have a treaty regarding legal assistance with Pakistan, she said.

“The questions we have for Latif remain unanswered,” Kuipers said. Wilders, who was in court during the hearing, told the judges death threats on his life increased after his plans to stage the controversial cartoon competition. Known for his firebrand comments about Islam, Wilders has been under 24-hour state protection since 2004.

“Whatever you find of the cartoon competition, there is no reason to put a price of death on somebody’s head for it,” Wilders said. Addressing Latif personally, Wilders, known for his peroxide bouffant hairdo, said “your call to have me murdered will never silence me”.

But at the time, the plan to stage the contest received widespread criticism at home, with politicians, local media and ordinary citizens slamming the idea as needlessly antagonising Muslims. Latif’s call resonated in the real world, Kuipers said.

A Dutch court in 2019 sentenced a Pakistani man to 10 years in prison for plotting to assassinate Wilders in the wake of the cancelled contest.

The man, identified as Junaid I, was arrested in 2018 at a train station in The Hague after he posted a film on Facebook in which he said he wanted to “send Wilders to hell” and urged others to help.

The verdict is due to be handed down on September 11. Latif, 37, who played five oneday internationals and 13 T20Is for Pakistan, was banned from cricket for five years in 2017 for spot-fixing in a Pakistan Super League match in Dubai.

He showed early promise, but failed to make an impact at the international level.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
G20 leaders begin arriving in Delhi for summit

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Lalit Pandit, Daler Mehndi, Anees Bazmee wish Asha Bhosle on 90th birthday

Entertainment 0
As Asha Bhosle celebrated her 90th birthday on Friday,...

Delhi visit for G20 summit ‘special’ as ‘son-in-law of India’ says Sunak

Headline Story 0
Rishi Sunak said on Friday (8) that his trip...

British singers pick their best Asha Bhosle songs

Entertainment 0
ASHA BHOSLE has inspired different generations of singers around...

Popular

Lalit Pandit, Daler Mehndi, Anees Bazmee wish Asha Bhosle on 90th birthday

Entertainment 0
As Asha Bhosle celebrated her 90th birthday on Friday,...

Delhi visit for G20 summit ‘special’ as ‘son-in-law of India’ says Sunak

Headline Story 0
Rishi Sunak said on Friday (8) that his trip...

British singers pick their best Asha Bhosle songs

Entertainment 0
ASHA BHOSLE has inspired different generations of singers around...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc