7.8 C
London
Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Subscribe
HomeEntertainment‘Dunki’: Shah Rukh delivers a cinematic masterpiece ahead of Christmas
EntertainmentHeadline news

‘Dunki’: Shah Rukh delivers a cinematic masterpiece ahead of Christmas

By: Shelbin MS

Date:

Related stories

Headline news

Study shows stagnation in ending child marriage in India: 1 in 5 girls, 1 in 6 boys married

In India, one in five girls and approximately one...
Entertainment

Kumail Nanjiani spills beans on his next ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’

The much-loved Ghostbusters franchise turns 40 next year, and...
Entertainment

Hoping ‘Munna Bhai 3’ will be made soon: Sanjay Dutt

Actor Sanjay Dutt took a stroll down memory lane and shared...
Entertainment

Official poster for Anjana Vasan’s ‘Wicked Little Letters’ out

StudioCanal today releases the official poster for the splendidly...
Headline news

Statistics reveal a one in four drop-out rate among students from India and Bangladesh

International students should pay their tuition fees upfront to...

In the rustic backdrop of Punjab, Dunki unfolds the tale of four friends bound by a shared dream of reaching England. The challenge? No visa, no ticket. A soldier emerges as their ticket to the land of dreams, leading to a hilarious and heartwarming saga. Boasting an exceptional ensemble cast, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, and the iconic Shah Rukh Khan, the film promises an emotional rollercoaster drawn from real-life experiences.

This collaborative venture between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani transcends borders, reviving the sweetness and nostalgia of cinema, resonating with universal themes of dreams, love, and friendship. Dunki is more than a film; it’s an immersive experience that takes audiences on an unforgettable journey through the breathtaking landscapes of friendship, love, and the pursuit of dreams.

Complementing the captivating narrative, the music of Dunki is a harmonious blend of emotions, love, and nostalgia. Arijit Singh and Pritam skillfully encapsulate the love-filled journey of Manu and Hardy, with tracks like “Lutt Putt Gaya” setting the romantic stage. Sonu Nigam’s soul-stirring vocals in “Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se” resonate with the film’s theme of yearning for one’s homeland. “O Maahi” captures the power of selfless love, and Diljit Dosanjh adds a vibrant touch with “Banda,” introducing Shah Rukh Khan’s character.

Following the huge box office success of Pathaan and Jawan, anticipation for Shah Rukh Khan’s forthcoming film is at an all-time high. The UK is currently in the midst of a Dunki takeover in the shape of an outlay of outdoor media activations promoting the film in locations around the country as well as branded trucks moving through local communities displaying clips from the film on digital screens. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has been actively promoting the film in Dubai for the #DUNKIDUBAITAKEOVER where he was recently spotted dancing to the tunes of “O Maahi” from DUNKI on the Global Village Stage to thousands of adoring fans. Shah Rukh Khan set the stage ablaze with his moves, concluding the performance with his signature romantic pose—a heartwarming gesture that resonated with his diehard fan base.

Produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan, Dunki is a presentation of JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films. The screenplay, crafted by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, is set to be promising an immersive and unforgettable cinematic experience.

The film is out in all cinemas on December 21st, 2023.

Shelbin MS
Shelbin MS

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

Previous article
Study shows stagnation in ending child marriage in India: 1 in 5 girls, 1 in 6 boys married

GARAVI GUJARAT

GARAVI GUJARAT is one Britain’s oldest and biggest selling Asian titles. Published weekly in full colour in both English and Gujarati it is the biggest selling Gujarati publication outside India.

Latest

Study shows stagnation in ending child marriage in India: 1 in 5 girls, 1 in 6 boys married

Headline news 0
In India, one in five girls and approximately one...

Special screening of documentary honours India-Bangladesh bond since 1971 war

UK News 0
The India-Bangladesh link was honoured by the British Bengali...

Asda’s debt leverage declining, asserts Mohsin Issa

Business 0
ASDA’S co-owner Mohsin Issa has assured MPs that the...

Popular

News anchor Arnab Goswami arrested for alleged abetment of suicide

India News 0
One of India's top TV news anchors, Arnab Goswami,...

Coronavirus and stigma among priorities for India’s new transgender council

India News 0
Discrimination, housing and the impact of COVID-19 are among...

The Ugandan Asian Expulsion: Role of the Aga Khan family in creating “Alternative Pathways to Resettlement”

Headline Story 0
THE year 2022 marked the fiftieth anniversary of the...

Sitemap

Copyright © 2023 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications USA Inc