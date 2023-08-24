Dunki: Here’s what we know about teaser release date of Shah Rukh’s next

If we take a look at Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s slate of films for this year, we can say that 2023 is going to be his year. After the blockbuster success of Pathaan earlier this year, Khan has two high-profile films lined up for release – Jawan and Dunki.

The official trailer, songs, and promotional content for Khan’s Jawan, which is directed by Atlee, have already received positive feedback from the audience and if trade pundits are to be believed, the film is set to open with big numbers.

Jawan, also starring Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sunil Grover, will enter cinemas on September 7.

At the same time, fans are waiting for the teaser of Rajkumar Hirani’s comedy-drama Dunki with bated breath.

If reports are to be believed, the taser for Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu’s Dunki will be released around.

“The teaser of the most awaited film of the year, Rajkumar Hirani’s directorial Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan might arrive in the Diwali season. Raju sir is planning to release the Dunki teaser on Diwali and is planning to start working on the same at the earliest,” a source informs.

It is also possible that the teaser of Dunki will be attached to Maneesh Sharma’s Tiger 3, which stars Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif and is set to release around Diwali. SRK There has been no official confirmation of this as of yet. Interestingly, SRK has an extended cameo as Pathaan in Tiger 3.

In addition to Khan and Pannu, Dunki also features Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in significant roles.

The plot of the film revolves around the concept of illegal immigration via the ‘Donkey Flight’ method, which has sparked interest since its release.

Dunki is due in cinemas on December 22, 2023.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!