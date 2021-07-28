Dulquer Salmaan has some interesting projects lined up and one of them is filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi’s next in which he plays the role of Lieutenant Ram. On Wednesday (28), Dulquer celebrates his 35th birthday, so the makers shared a glimpse of the actor from the movie.

Vyjayanthi Movies took to Twitter to share a first look poster, and wrote, “Our extraordinary man… Happy Birthday ‘Lieutenant’ RAM, @dulQuer Here’s the Glimpse: https://youtu.be/e5GYNCvdXpw #declassifiessoon #HBDDearestDULQUER @hanurpudi @Composer_Vishal @AshwiniDuttCh @SwapnaCinema @VyjayanthiFilms.”

Director Hanu Raghavapudi also tweeted, “Happy Birthday Ram a.k.a. @dulQuer ! You’ve poured life into this character with your sheer hardwork. May you shine brighter! And to all the DQ fans, here’s a Glimpse: https://youtu.be/e5GYNCvdXpw #HBDDearestDULQUER @Composer_Vishal @AshwiniDuttCh @SwapnaCinema @VyjayanthiFilms.”

Well, the glimpse of Dulquer as Lieutenant Ram is a treat for his fans as the actor is looking dapper in it. The makers have wrapped up a major shooting schedule in Kashmir. The films is being made simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

Talking about other films of Dulquer, the actor will be seen in movies like Kurup (Malayalam), Salute (Malayalam), and Hey Sinamika (Tamil). Kurup was slated to release in May this year, but was postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 in India.