Dulquer Salmaan opens up on nearly losing ‘Kaantha’ after years of delays

Dulquer Salmaan shared that the journey to make Kaantha was filled with repeated starts and stops. “We would come so close every time,” he said. “Then someone would get busy, and it would slip away again.” The actor revealed that the constant delays left him concerned about losing the role he had deeply connected with.

He admitted, “I shouldn’t have been so relaxed about it. I worried they might go to someone else.” Dulquer said he was “genuinely greedy” to play the part, calling it one of the few projects he didn’t want to let slip away. The film’s slow progress, however, tested his patience and determination.

Despite his busy schedule balancing acting and production work, Dulquer remained committed to Kaantha through the years of uncertainty, convinced that the story was worth waiting for.

Rana Daggubati and Dulquer on the Challenges of Making ‘Kaantha’

Rana Daggubati, who stars alongside Dulquer, recalled the long process of discussions before filming finally began. “You can’t just keep discussing,” he said. “At some point, you’ve got to make the film. Those six-hour meetings have to turn into something.”

According to Rana, Kaantha required time because of its unique concept. “The story itself demanded time,” he said. “It was so new and different that we couldn’t rush it.” Dulquer agreed, saying that the years of waiting helped the story grow stronger and more layered.

The collaboration between Dulquer and Rana became a key factor in bringing the project to life. Both actors believed that the delays, though frustrating, allowed them to create something authentic and emotionally rich.

Why Dulquer Was Drawn to the Story of ‘Kaantha’

Dulquer said he was drawn to Kaantha from the very first narration. “At first, I thought it might feel familiar, it’s set in the world of cinema, even from the same period,” he said. “But once I understood what they were doing, I realised it was something original.”

He found the script emotionally compelling. “We all love drama,” Dulquer said. “It gives you so much to explore, to lose yourself, to just be one with the character.” The actor noted that the emotional intensity of Kaantha made it stand apart from other roles he has played in recent years.

Dulquer’s Expanding Career Beyond ‘Kaantha’

Alongside Kaantha, Dulquer continues to build a strong career as both actor and producer. He recently produced and starred in Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra under his Wayfarer Films banner. The film added to his growing reputation as a versatile artist who takes creative risks.

Rana Daggubati, meanwhile, has been busy with multiple projects, including Rana Naidu Season 2 on Netflix and Ram Pothineni’s upcoming film, which reunites him with his Baahubali team.

For both Dulquer and Rana, Kaantha became more than just another movie — it was a project that demanded faith, patience, and persistence.

Dulquer Salmaan on Why the Wait Was Worth It

Reflecting on the long wait, Dulquer said every delay ultimately made sense. “Every summer, we thought we’d start,” he said. “Then something would come up. But now, seeing it come together, it feels worth it.”

With Kaantha, Dulquer adds another significant title to his growing list of ambitious projects. His consistency in choosing meaningful stories has helped him stand out as one of the most dedicated actors in Indian cinema.

Both Dulquer and Rana agree that the film’s long journey was necessary to get it right. The years of waiting, frustration, and uncertainty ultimately shaped Kaantha into a project that matched their creative expectations.