Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s homes raided in luxury car smuggling probe

Highlights:

Customs officials raided nearly 30 locations in Kerala, including the homes of Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The raids are part of Operation Numkhor, a probe into luxury car smuggling from Bhutan.

More than 100 high-end SUVs are under investigation for forged registration documents.

Both Dulquer and Prithviraj are cooperating with authorities; no charges have been made against them. - Advertisement -

Customs officials in Kerala have launched a large-scale investigation into luxury car smuggling, with the homes of actors Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran among the locations searched. The operation, known as “Operation Numkhor,” is aimed at dismantling a network accused of illegally importing high-end vehicles from Bhutan using forged papers.

Smuggling Network Under Investigation

The smuggling racket under scrutiny involves more than 100 luxury vehicles, many of them high-value SUVs such as Land Rovers and Toyota Prados. Authorities allege that these vehicles were originally purchased at low prices in Bhutan, where they are auctioned off, often after being decommissioned from the Bhutan Army.

The key allegation is that the vehicles are transported into India without paying the required customs duty, which can be as high as 100 percent of the vehicle’s value. To bypass detection, smugglers reportedly use fraudulent addresses and fake registration documents, sometimes issued in states like Himachal Pradesh. Once disguised as legally owned vehicles, the cars are sold in Kerala and other Indian states at prices lower than properly imported models but still generating significant profit.

Why Dulquer and Prithviraj Were Raided

Homes and properties linked to Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran were included in the 30 locations raided across Kerala. Officials clarified that the actors are not accused of organizing the smuggling racket. Instead, investigators are focusing on whether any of the vehicles in their possession were acquired through this illegal pipeline.

At Dulquer’s Kochi residence, customs officials examined documents tied to his cars. For Prithviraj, searches were carried out at properties in Thevara and Thiruvananthapuram. The objective, according to officials, is to trace the ownership of the vehicles and establish whether the actors knowingly purchased cars linked to smuggling or were customers who bought them from seemingly legitimate dealers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Customs Officials Focus on Smuggling Documentation

The next stage of the investigation centers on paperwork. Customs officials are analyzing registration papers, import records, and sales receipts seized during the raids. Already, around 15 violations have been flagged, but with over 100 vehicles involved, the review is expected to take time.

Authorities confirmed that Dulquer and Prithviraj are cooperating with the process. Neither has released a public statement, which legal experts suggest may be on the advice of their lawyers until the smuggling investigation progresses further.

How the Car Smuggling Racket Operates

The smuggling network exploits Bhutan’s vehicle auction system, where certain cars can be sold without export restrictions. Once purchased cheaply, the SUVs are allegedly moved across the border into India.

To avoid paying steep import duties, smugglers use forged registration documents and fake addresses in Indian states with less stringent verification processes. The vehicles are then given a false but clean identity, often appearing as pre-owned Indian vehicles. After cosmetic adjustments, they are sold to buyers who may be unaware of their smuggling origins.

The scheme allows sellers to offer the cars at attractive prices compared to legally imported versions, while still generating large profits. Customs officials said this system has been in place for years, and Operation Numkhor is designed to expose its full scale.

Implications of the Smuggling Case for Kerala’s Film Industry

The raids on Dulquer Salmaan and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s homes have drawn significant attention because of their status in Malayalam cinema. While the actors are not accused of running the smuggling racket, their involvement as high-profile customers has put the spotlight on how far the smuggling network has reached.

Officials emphasized that the primary focus remains on tracing the vehicles and identifying the middlemen and dealers responsible for bringing them into India. The smuggling case is expected to expand, with financial audits and forensic accounting aimed at following the money trail.

What Comes Next in the Smuggling Probe

The customs department is expected to continue seizing records and examining car dealerships and business premises linked to the alleged smuggling racket. Officials said the investigation could take weeks or months, given the scale of the operation and the number of vehicles under review.

The broader question for investigators is whether the smuggling network involves organized groups operating across multiple states and borders. By focusing on ownership records and financial links, authorities hope to establish accountability beyond individual buyers.

For now, the smuggling probe remains ongoing, with customs officials stating that more information will be made public once the document analysis is complete.