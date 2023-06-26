Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York has emphasised the importance of cancer screenings following her own experience with the disease.

The 63-year-old, who was previously married to Prince Andrew, the brother of King Charles, recently underwent successful surgery after breast cancer was detected during a routine mammogram screening.

According to her spokesperson, her prognosis is reported to be good.

In a podcast episode released on Monday, Ferguson discussed the significance of undergoing medical screenings. The podcast was recorded the day before her surgery, during which she emphasised the importance of medical checks.

Ferguson shared a personal connection to the topic, referencing her father’s passing from prostate cancer as she encouraged others to prioritise their health.

“It’s very important I speak about it. I don’t mind if no one wants to hear from me,” she said in her podcast ‘Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah’.

“I am telling people out here because I want every single person listening to this podcast to go and get checked, go and get screened.”

Her spokesman said the duchess was recovering at her home in Windsor where she lives with Andrew. Despite their divorce in 1996, the couple remain close friends.

Ferguson hailed National Health Service staff who discovered the cancer and helped her with the treatment.

“A really big shout out for the NHS and for helping me, and … all the doctors and nurses, the hospital staff that are working so hard to help me and the lovely nurses that are so comforting, and the counselling,” she said. “It’s just all very strong unity of facing an enormous fear but you’re not alone.”

The duchess – well known by the nickname “Fergie” – has forged a new career as a successful author after her divorce from Andrew.

(Reuters)