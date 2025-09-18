Trump names India, China, Afghanistan, Pakistan on ‘Major’s List’ of global drug transit and production hubs

President Donald Trump has officially named 23 countries—including India, China, Afghanistan, and Pakistan—as “major drug transit or major illicit drug producing countries,” citing the continuing threat posed by the flow of narcotics and drug precursors into the United States.

The announcement came as part of a formal “Presidential Determination” submitted to Congress on Monday (15), according to a White House statement.

What is the ‘Major’s List’?

This annual list, informally known in Washington as the ‘Major’s List,’ identifies countries that either produce large quantities of illicit drugs or serve as significant transit hubs for drugs entering the US.

The countries named this year include Afghanistan, The Bahamas, Belize, Bolivia, Burma, China, Colombia, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Haiti, Honduras, India, Jamaica, Laos, Mexico, Nicaragua, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, and Venezuela.

The White House emphasized that inclusion on the list is not necessarily a reflection of a government’s enforcement efforts. Instead, it acknowledges that geographic, commercial, or economic factors enable large-scale transit or production of illicit substances, even when authorities attempt rigorous law enforcement.

Special focus: China, Afghanistan, and five other countries flagged

President Trump singled out China, calling it the “world’s largest source” of precursor chemicals for fentanyl production, and urged Beijing to take stronger action against chemical flows fueling the global drug epidemic.

In the case of Afghanistan, Trump dismissed the Taliban’s claims of a ban on narcotics, highlighting continued stockpiles and methamphetamine output that sustain global trafficking and fund terrorism. He pointed out that some Taliban members profit from this trade, undermining stability and international security.

Five countries—Afghanistan, Bolivia, Burma, Colombia, and Venezuela—were specifically cited as having “failed demonstrably” to meet their drug control obligations over the past year. The President expressed particular concern over Colombia’s record-high coca cultivation and Venezuela’s role as a trafficking hub, calling on both governments to step up their counternarcotics efforts.

Implications and the US response

President Trump linked the global narcotics trade directly to America’s drug crisis, describing it as a “national emergency” and the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 44. He warned that countries failing to take adequate action against drug trafficking would face “serious consequences,” including potential policy and economic measures by the United States.

The State Department clarified that while many countries on the list cooperate robustly with the U.S., the announcement is intended to spotlight areas of risk and encourage stronger international collaboration to disrupt drug flows and dismantle criminal networks.

This ‘Major’s List’ marks a renewed push by the Trump administration to confront the global drug trade by placing responsibility on producing and transit countries, and by demanding greater oversight, enforcement, and shared accountability for the safety of U.S. citizens.