Driver who fatally hit cyclist at twice the speed limit gets four-year jail term

A speeding motorist, Syed Minhaz Ahmed, 32, from Newham in northeast London has been sentenced to four years in prison for causing the death of cyclist Jay Kristiansen, 31, in a hit-and-run incident.

Ahmed was driving at over 65mph in a 30mph zone when he collided with Kristiansen, who tragically succumbed to his injuries the next day at Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, the hospital he was rushed to after he was thrown off the pushbike he was riding.

The incident occurred on Romford Road in northeast London in July 2020, the Daily Mail reported.

Following the collision, Ahmed fled the scene, abandoning his vehicle. He turned himself into the police around 33 hours later.

After a five-day trial in March, Ahmed was convicted of causing death by dangerous driving by a unanimous jury.

He has been sentenced to four years in jail, with two years to be served on licence.

Additionally, At Snaresbrook Crown Court he was banned from driving for six years and will be required to take an extended retest after his disqualification period.

The family of the victim expressed their grief and described Kristiansen as a “funny and caring young man” who had dreams and aspirations, including starting a family of his own.

Acting Met Police Detective Sergeant Liz Carrey said CCTV footage revealed that Ahmed was driving at more than twice the speed limit just moments before the collision.

His reckless actions demonstrated a complete disregard for public safety, he added.

Detective Carrey emphasised the devastating impact of dangerous driving and stated that the custodial sentence reflects the potential consequences of reckless behaviour behind the wheel.

The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and prioritising public safety on the roads.