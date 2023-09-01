Driver orders fast food an hour after fatal crash killing brothers, court hears

A court has heard that a dangerous driver, Mohammed Sullaiman Khan, 27, ordered a burger and chips at a fast-food restaurant just an hour after causing a fatal car crash that resulted in the deaths of two brothers, aged 10 and 23 months.

The horrendous crash took place at about 8.45 pm on March 14, 2019.

The incident occurred when Khan’s Audi A3 collided with a BMW, which the mother Arathi Nahar was driving when Khan’s car hurtled into it on Birmingham New Road, Wolverhampton, in 2019, The Daily Mail reported.

The crash claimed the lives of brothers Sanjay Singh, 10, and Pawanveer Singh, while their mother suffered serious injuries.

According to prosecutors at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Khan quickly left the scene of the accident and was subsequently picked up by his friend, Tejinder Singh.

Khan, of Birmingham allegedly informed Singh about a “bump” in the car, leading them to rendezvous with another passenger, Rashane Henry, 32, of Fairway Green, Bilston who was in Singh’s car.

The court heard that Singh picked up Khan around 8:50 pm, and the three men stopped to grab some food shortly after.

Khan had previously admitted two counts of causing death by dangerous driving and one count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He later changed his plea and admitted to conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Henry, the passenger, denied conspiracy to pervert the course of justice and testified that they indeed visited the fast-food restaurant following the collision.

Footage of their visit, taken at 10:01 pm, was presented to the jurors.

During cross-examination, Henry recounted how Singh had received a call from Khan about the collision while driving him back to his Bilston home.

Singh immediately turned the car around upon receiving the call. Khan had allegedly requested Singh’s assistance regarding the “bump”.

Henry also noted that he found it strange that Khan had already left the scene by the time they arrived.

After picking up Khan and another passenger, Singh, Henry, and Khan went to Slamburger in Ladypool Road, where they ordered burgers and chips and spent about 15 minutes eating.

Upon dropping off Khan, Singh returned to the crash scene. Henry claimed he left the vehicle out of curiosity and witnessed Singh engaging in an argument with police officers who prevented him from passing through a restricted area. Henry then returned to the car.

Prosecutor Robert Price questioned Henry about the severity of the collision, to which Henry agreed that it was not a minor incident.

Price asked if they were aware that it was the same collision Khan had mentioned to Singh, to which Henry responded affirmatively.

However, neither of them stopped to offer assistance.

Henry explained that he was in shock and not in control of the car. He alleged that Singh would have likely continued driving even if he had asked him to pull over.

He acknowledged that he should have called emergency services but claimed he was “dragged to the scene.”

The prosecution asserts that both Khan and another driver, Hamza Shahid, were responsible for the crash, which occurred during a “spontaneous race” involving “catastrophically high speeds.”

Shahid denies charges of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Singh, 31, of Babors Field, Bilston facing similar charges, had his case separated from the others due to a serious illness, and his trial date is yet to be determined.