Malayalam film Drishyam starring Mohanlal is undoubtedly one of the best suspense thrillers made in Indian cinema. The film was remade in various languages including Hindi. The Hindi remake featured Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Shriya Saran in the lead roles.

In February this year, a sequel to the Malayalam film titled Drishyam 2 was released on Amazon Prime Video. There were reports that it will be remade in Hindi, and now, it’s official. Panorama Studios International has bought the remake rights of the film.

Panorama Studios took to Twitter to make an announcement about it. They tweeted, “We are thrilled to announce that we have acquired the Hindi remake rights of #Drishyam2 – The Resumption. @KumarMangat @AbhishekPathakk.”

In a statement, Kumar Mangat Pathak said, “With the huge success of Drishyam 2, the story needs to be told with passion and commitment and we as producers are committed to that.”

Jeethu Joseph, who directed Drishyam 2, stated, “The story of Drishyam 2, resonated with people and I am so glad that Panaroma Studios International will make it reach to a wider audience with the Hindi remake. I am looking forward to it.”

Drishyam (Hindi) was directed by Nishikant Kamat who unfortunately passed away last year. It will be interesting to see which filmmaker will be roped in to helm the sequel.

While the makers have announced that they have bought the rights of Drishyam 2, they haven’t announced the cast yet. But, let’s hope that Ajay, Tabu and Shriya return in the Hindi remake of the sequel.