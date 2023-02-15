The sequel to the 2019 hit movie ‘Dream Girl’ has been a hot topic among movie enthusiasts for quite some time now and with the release of the first asset of the movie, fans have been going gaga over it. The asset featured Ayushmann Khurrana in his quirky yet charming avatar of Pooja talking to Pathaan.

The asset has been received very well by fans, who have flooded social media with messages of love and appreciation for Ayushmann and the producer of the movie, Ektaa R Kapoor. Fans have been particularly impressed with Ayushmann’s portrayal of Pooja. His comic timing in the asset has left fans eagerly waiting for the movie’s release.

On Twitter, fans have been sharing the asset and expressing their excitement for the movie’s release. Many fans have praised Ayushmann’s acting skills, some fans have even gone on to call Ayushmann the ‘king of unconventional roles.’ Fans have also been lauding Ektaa R Kapoor for producing yet another entertaining movie.

On Instagram, fans have been flooding Ayushmann and Ektaa’s handles with messages of love and appreciation. Ayushmann shared the asset on his handle and fans have been showering him with compliments on his look, acting skills, and his choice of movies. Ektaa, too, has been receiving a lot of love from fans, who have been praising her for producing yet another successful movie.

The only comedy entertainer of the year Dream Girl 2, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, is set to hit theaters on 7th July, 2023. Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest social media video has created a stir among fans and has given a glimpse of what to expect from “Dream Girl 2” and with Shahrukh Khan’s endorsement, the excitement surrounding the film has only grown. Dream Girl 2 seems to have all the elements to be another commercial success.