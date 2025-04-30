Dr Nandakumara MBE awarded honorary doctorate for championing Indian culture in the UK

In a heartfelt recognition of his lifelong dedication to promoting Indian heritage and arts abroad, Dr M N Nandakumara MBE, Executive Director of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in London, was honoured with the prestigious Doctor of Literature (honoris causa) by the University of London Worldwide.

The honorary doctorate was presented during a grand graduation ceremony at the Barbican Centre on April 29, 2025, by Vice-Chancellor Professor Wendy Thomson CBE.

Every year, the University of London Worldwide confers honorary degrees upon individuals who have made outstanding contributions in their respective fields. This year, it chose to honor Dr Nandakumara for his decades-long service to Indian culture, classical arts, literature, and education in the United Kingdom—an achievement that not only marks personal excellence but also reflects the growing integration of Indian cultural traditions within British society.

In his emotional acceptance speech, Dr Nandakumara took the audience on a journey back to his roots in Mattur, a serene village in Karnataka known as the “Sanskrit Village.” “Many sons and daughters of India have migrated to distant lands to pursue grand careers and fulfil mighty ambitions… but I am not one of them,” he began, setting the tone for a narrative grounded in humility and purpose.

Initially charting a path toward a modest academic career in India, Dr Nandakumara never imagined he would spend his life abroad. In fact, he arrived in the UK in November 1977, intending to complete his PhD in Sanskrit and return home. He spoke of how deeply he missed India and believed his time in London would be temporary. However, life had other plans—thanks in large part to three guiding mentors: his father-in-law Mathoor Krishnamurti, renowned SOAS scholar Dr John Marr, and his PhD advisor Dr Jeanine “Shanti” Miller.

His trajectory changed when he joined the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan in London. At the time, the institution was a fledgling cultural organisation. Dr Nandakumara initially signed on as a volunteer and Sanskrit teacher but soon became a transformative force. Over the years, he helped build The Bhavan into a cornerstone of Indian classical music, dance, drama, and literature in the UK.

“What began as a short-term academic pursuit evolved into a lifelong calling,” he said. “Finding a job that resonates with our passions is an ideal we all strive for, yet it rarely materialises. I am deeply grateful that this has been a reality for me since my first day at The Bhavan.”

Dr Nandakumara also highlighted how his work at The Bhavan allowed him to foster Indo-British cultural ties, not only by hosting leading Indian artists but also by inspiring younger generations in the UK to explore and take pride in their heritage. “It has been fulfilling to witness the integral role that India’s arts now play in the cultural fabric of the United Kingdom,” he remarked. “Having even a small impact on that change brings me immense joy.”

He concluded his speech with gratitude, acknowledging the countless individuals who influenced his journey—from mentors and colleagues to his wife Janaki, whom he described as “an incredible companion and support.”

To end on a philosophical note, he recited two timeless Vedic verses that perfectly encapsulate his values:

“Aa no bhadraah kratavo yantu vishwatah” – Let noble thoughts come to us from every direction.

“Vasudhaiva kutumbakam” – The world is one family.

“These are not just ancient phrases,” he said, “but ideas that have guided my path in London and continue to shape my work.”

With this honour, Dr Nandakumara’s legacy as a cultural ambassador for India in the United Kingdom is further solidified. His story is a reminder that profound impact often begins with modest intent—and that passion, when aligned with purpose, can truly transform societies.

The recognition comes not just as a personal milestone but as a broader celebration of the rich tapestry of Indian culture flourishing abroad, thanks in no small part to individuals like Dr Nandakumara who tirelessly build bridges of understanding, art, and identity between East and West.