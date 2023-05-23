Dominic Raab will not seek re-election as an MP in the upcoming general election, the Telegraph reported on Monday (22).

Raab recently resigned from the government after being accused of bullying officials in an independent report.

Citing letters to the chairman of Raab’s local Conservative Association, the newspaper states that Raab will be stepping down due to concerns about the toll the job has taken on his family.

At the time of this report, Raab’s office was unavailable for comment outside regular office hours in London.

“I have become increasingly concerned over the last few years about the pressure the job has placed on my young family,” Raab wrote in his letter to Peter Szanto, chairman of Esher and Walton Conservative Association, according to the report.

He added, “I will continue to carry out all my responsibilities to my constituents, and provide every support in campaigning, so that we win here next year – which I am confident we can do under this Prime Minister’s leadership.”

Raab resigned from his position as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s deputy, following an independent report that uncovered his behaviour as “intimidating” and “persistently aggressive” towards colleagues, exceeding the boundaries of necessary and appropriate critical feedback.

In his resignation letter, he addressed the report’s findings, expressing apologies for any unintended stress or offense caused.

However, Raab raised concerns that the report’s standards “set a dangerous precedent” for effective government with a low threshold for what constituted bullying.

(Reuters)