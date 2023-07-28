A 34-year-old doctor named Simon Abraham, who claimed to be a ‘massage specialist,’ and committed a sexual assault on a patient at her home in October 2020, has been sentenced to jail.

The victim had been previously discharged after being treated for severe headaches from Eastbourne District General Hospital in East Sussex, where Abraham worked.

Despite not officially treating her, Abraham accessed her patient records fraudulently and contacted her, stating he had been trained in ‘specialist massage’ in India for two years and ‘could massage her headache away’.

The woman agreed to a home visit, and when Abraham arrived, he proceeded to sexually assault her during the massage.

He left when a visitor arrived at her home but continued to call her afterward.

The victim reported the assault to the police, leading to Abraham’s arrest.

At first, he denied ever having visited her house, but later, during further questioning, he admitted to the visit while denying any sexual misconduct.

In May this year, after a four-day trial at Chichester Crown Court, Simon Abraham was convicted of sexual assault.

He was subsequently sentenced to 18 months in prison, with nine months to be served in custody and nine months on licence on Friday, July 14.

Additionally, he will be placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years, and a five-year restraining order has been issued regarding his victim.

Detective Constable Jo Gledhill of Sussex Police has emphasised the seriousness of such reports and encouraged victims to come forward for investigation.