With theatres reopening in India, filmmakers have been announcing the release dates of their films mostly every day. On Monday (1), the release date of Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah starrer Doctor G was announced.

The movie will be hitting the big screens on 17th June 2022. Khurrana took to Twitter to make an announcement about it.

He tweeted, “Get ready to book your appointment in cinemas on 17th June 2022 as @Rakulpreet @ShefaliShah_ and I come together for #DoctorG. #SheebaChaddha #AbhayChintamaniMishr @anubhuti_k #SumitSaxena @Saurabhbharat @VishalWagh21 @JungleePictures.”

Produced by Junglee Pictures, Doctor G is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap.

Apart from Doctor G, Khurrana will be seen in movies like Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Anek and Action Hero. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui is slated to release on 10th December 2021, and Anek will hit the big screens on 31st March 2022. So, in next seven months, we will get to see three films of Khurrana.

Meanwhile, Singh also has a kitty full with movies like Ayalaan (Tamil), Attack, Mayday, Thank God, and Cinderella.

Shah also has some interesting projects lined up. The actress will be seen in movies like Darlings and Jalsa. The former also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role, and in the latter Shah will be seen sharing screen space with Vidya Balan. She will also be seen in the second season of Netflix’s series Delhi Crime.