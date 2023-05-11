The Norway Tamil Film Festival is an annual film fest held in Oslo that celebrates both artistic and technical excellence in Tamil cinema. The festival entered its 14th year this year. Tamil Movie Do Over, directed by Sharvi, won the Best Social Awareness Film Award at the closing ceremony of the 14th Norwegian Tamil Film Festival – Tamilar Awards 2023 held from April 27th, 2023 to April 30th, 2023 in Oslo.

Multi-award-winning Tamil movie Do Over has won nearly 90 film festival awards worldwide. The film highlights the social issues that people need to concentrate on are huge in number. One of the important issues today is associated with alcohol use and abuse are exploding in quantity and intensity in World Wide Alcohol abuse has devastated many lives and significantly harmed many patients and families. Abuse of the social drug alcohol has long-term consequences for all aspects of our society. The Movie Tells An alcohol use disorder that reaches the last stage of alcoholism by which he loses his loved family, job, and his friends. A struggle inside him to get over is DO OVER.

The film clearly tells a strong message to every viewer. If you are an alcoholic, change your mind and soul for overcoming alcohol addiction.

Do Over stars Maanav, Maria Pinto, and Neffie Amelia. It is written and directed by Sharvi. S Saravanan produced this film under the banner of Real Image Films. The cinematography is by P G Vetrivel and the music is by K Prabhakaran.

The awards were presented by a host of dignitaries including Director Vetrimaaran and Vaseeharan Sivalingam, Mayor of Lillestrom, Jorgen Vik, Ragnhild Bergheim Mayor of Lorenskog Kommune and Usman Mushtaq Vice Mayor for employment, Integration and Social services in Oslo.