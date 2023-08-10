DJ Lady G: A full dance floor shows you’re playing the right songs

A VIBRANT personality mixed with a superb selection of songs and an ability to spin multiple genres has enabled DJ Lady G to entertain cross-cultural audiences.

Whether it is explosive live sets or getting listeners on Solar radio to choose their favourite song, she beautifully balances DJing and presenting.

Next Friday (18) she will be on the bill with music legend Apache Indian and Pakistan’s Chahat Mahmood Qawwali Group at a free South Asian Heritage Month finale show in her home London borough of Newham.

Eastern Eye caught up with the talent, real name Gurpreet Mudhar to discuss her DJ

journey, Newham, and music.

What first connected you to DJing?

I was always into music from a very young age. Having left secondary school, I joined my local hospital radio station at Newham University Hospital to gain work experience for a college project. Here I learnt all the theoretical and practical knowledge and skills needed to become a DJ, and got the bug for broadcasting.

How does hosting a radio show compare to DJing live?

With DJing live, you get to see your audience close up and the impact a tune has on them. A full dance floor shows you’re playing the right songs. There’s nothing better. A studio provides an intimate experience. Despite not seeing your audience, like live DJing, I feel I’m speaking to one person. It’s like a conversation with a close friend who shares a similar taste in music, and it’s exhilarating when they interact with me online during the radio show.

What do you think is the secret of a great live DJ set?

It’s like employing psychology. Even with years of experience I can’t determine the audience until the first track plays, and they warm up. Once I can read them, I get out my killer tunes to get them dancing. You need to know your audience with the first three tunes and once you master that, you’ve got them hooked. They are there for the music, so me speaking on a mic, is less than in the studio.

It is South Asian Heritage Month, how important is it for you to remain connected to your south Asian roots?

My south Asian roots are the foundation of my personal, professional, cultural, and religious identity. I’m proud to have a sense of belonging to my community and through live gigs and events, I’m able to present my authentic self as a proud British south Asian female DJ. The Bollywood/fusion and bhangra music I play is deeply instilled in me, along with my love of soul, r’n’b.

In terms of heritage, you are also born and raised in Newham, what do you most love about the borough?

I am a Newham girl through and through. Newham is one the friendliest, diverse boroughs in the UK – it has a wonderful, exciting cultural mix of residents, businesses, and entertainment. Over the years, I watched the borough regenerate and am proud to be Newham born and bred.

How much are you looking forward to DJing and hosting at the Newham event at Stratford Town Hall next Friday (18)?

When this invitation came through, I thought someone was having a joke at my expense. When I realised the opportunity was serious, I was overwhelmed and flattered by the recognition. It is an honour to be invited to be part of a wonderful event and am looking forward to introducing some exciting guests and acts and sharing the stage with them. It’s going to be an actionpacked evening of cultural celebration.

What music dominates your own personal playlist?

I have such a large and diverse music taste across varying genres but if I had to choose it would be bhangra, r’n’b, soul and disco. Anything that gets my audience up and dancing, and having a great time.

Who is your own musical hero?

I have so many, but if I were to choose, I would say Lata Mangeshkar. She paved the way for female singers and musicians with her passion and talent. She brought different cultures together through her singing. She sang in many different languages and was the recipient of so many prestigious awards. She truly was an inspiration.

Why do you love music?

Music is a universal language, and you can change a person’s mood through your music choices. As Billy Joel said, “I think music in itself is healing. It’s an explosive expression of humanity.”

What inspires you as a DJ and radio host?

The power to connect with my audience through music is extraordinary and I feel privileged. It’s remarkable to think that as a shy young person growing up, I am now confident in what I do. That joy of connecting with people through music is priceless.

South Asian Heritage Month Finale concert – Newham takes place at Stratford Youth Zone, Theatre Square, London E15 1BX on Friday, August 18. www.eventbrite.co.uk