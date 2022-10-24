Diwali was celebrated at a cross-party event at speaker’s state rooms in the British parliament.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle MP welcomed guests which was co-hosted by MPs Shailesh Vara, Navendu Mishra, Virendra Sharma, and Lord Navnit Dholakia.

The traditional prayers were said by Visakha Dasi, president of the Hare Krishna Temple situated at Bhaktivedanta Manor, just outside Watford.

The guests include Sujit Ghosh, deputy high commissioner for India,Nimisha Madhvani, high commissioner for Uganda, and Gyan Chandra Acharya, high commissioner for Nepal.

Last year, the event saw limited participation due to to the covid pandemic-related restrictions.

Vara, in his speech, said that Hindus lived in all parts of the world, and therefore Diwali and its message of peace was being celebrated across the globe.

“I am very pleased that so many people were able to join us to celebrate Diwali in Parliament. The UK Parliament represents all communities and faiths in the UK, and it is therefore particularly significant that Hindus are able to celebrate Diwali here too,” he said.

The message of peace is universal, and it is important that we continue to convey its importance, especially at this time of Diwali.”

Sharma said: “Bringing the Parliamentary community together to celebrate this special time of year is always a pleasure. I am very grateful to the Speaker for hosting us again in his State Apartments, and want to wish everyone celebrating a very Happy Diwali.”

Mishra commented: “It was wonderful to co-host Diwali prayers and celebration in the Palace of Westminster alongside fellow MPs, and a pleasure to invite dignitaries and distinguished guests.

“I’m truly grateful to speaker for once again allowing us to use the State Rooms to host this auspicious event. I look forward to next year!”