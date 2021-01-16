If you are a Hindi film enthusiast, we certainly do not need to tell you who Divya Khosla Kumar is. Do we? She made her acting debut opposite Akshay Kumar in Anil Sharma’s Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo (2004) and then took a long break from showbiz before making her return as a director of the hit college-caper Yaariyaan (2014), which launched Himansh Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh in Bollywood.

But as they say that once an actor, always an actor. Proving the proverb right, Divya Khosla Kumar is gearing up to make her acting comeback after a massive gap of 17 years with Satyameva Jayate 2.

While she is surely excited about her second inning in front of the camera, she surprises by revealing that she never intended to join films when she moved to Mumbai from her hometown Delhi and that acting happened to her by chance.

“I hardly watched movies; I was very studious. That was my life in Delhi. My mother never really encouraged watching cinema also so much. We used to watch very limited movies. One of the first movies that I saw in the theatre was Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994),” she tells an Indian publication.

She goes on to add that her journey has been very different. “When I packed my bags to come to Mumbai from Delhi, I did not know a soul here. I bagged my first film, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo on my own through an audition. When I moved here, I had not planned on becoming an actress, a director or a producer. I think it all happened spontaneously,” she signs off.

In her comeback film, Satyameva Jayate 2, Divya Khosla Kumar has been paired opposite John Abraham. The film is a Milan Milap Zaveri directorial, set to hit the silver screen on Eid 2021.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Divya Khosla Kumar, John Abraham, Satyamev Jayate 2, Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo