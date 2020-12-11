Speculations were rife lately that the makers of the Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi-starrer Chehre were planning to release the mystery thriller directly on a streaming media platform, forgoing a theatrical release. The latest news is coming in that they have already signed a lucrative deal with Disney+ Hotstar for the premiere of the film.
Sharing more details, a well-placed trade source informs an entertainment portal, “The makers of Chehre were already in talks with various OTT platforms for the release of their film. But Hotstar has won this race by shelling out a premium to acquire Chehre.”
Though there is no update on how much the streaming media platform has forked out to acquire the film, buzz has it that the amount is staggeringly high for a direct-to-digital release.
In addition to Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, and Rhea Chakraborty, Chehre also features popular television actress Krystle D’Souza in an important. She makes her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film. Chehre has been written and directed by Rumi Jaffery.
