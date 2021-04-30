According to reports, streaming media platform Disney+ Hotstar has acquired Bollywood star Akshay Kumar’s next film Bell Bottom for a direct-to-digital premiere. The streamer has reportedly spent a whopping amount of 1500 million to buy the film.

“Bell Bottom will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. The makers have agreed to the financials being offered. They feel it is a practical decision since the theatres would not open anytime soon. The makers and Hotstar team are now deciding when to release this film,” a source close to the development informs a publication.

Rumours about the makers of Bell Bottom considering a direct-to-digital release emerged a couple of weeks ago. “The producers then were toying with the idea of going on OTT directly, and also wanted to gauge the market price of the film. But as cinemas were allowed 100% occupancy in February and more and more producers announced the release dates of their films, Bell Bottom makers decided to follow suit,” the source goes on to add.

The source further reveals that Amazon Prime Video was also in the race to buy the film. However, Disney+ Hotstar had a better offer which led the makers to seal the deal with the streamer.

A trade source says that it is possible that Disney+ Hotstar paid a bomb for Bell Bottom as Akshay Kumar is a crowd-puller and Bell Bottom looks like a slick thriller. It is sure to generate a lot of craze upon its release.

Directed by Ranjit M Tiwari for Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment, Bell Bottom is a spy thriller set during the 1980s. While Akshay Kumar plays the lead role, Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi star in other prominent roles in the film.

