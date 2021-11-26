Directed by filmmaker Vishal Furia, the upcoming horror thriller Chhorii is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars supremely talented Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role whose performance has been praised by critics and audiences alike.

For the uninitiated, Chhorii is the official remake of the 2017 Marathi film Lapachhapi, directed by Vishal Furia only. Revealing why he found Bharuccha perfect for the lead role in the remake, the director said, “The character of Sakshi had to be somebody who looked like a girl-next-door, who is very relatable and a person who will definitely win this fight from the moment we see her on-screen. Nushrratt fits all these parts extremely well because she looks like a girl next door. Her physicality is this tiny, petite girl. So that really helped because then, she looked like a victim, like somebody who could be intimidated in a certain way, or who could get scared in certain scenarios. And then when such a character rises against all odds, to fight against evil, and somehow conquers it, does the story becomes more powerful. So yes, Nushrratt did fit all of those departments perfectly when it came to the character.”

Adding more to this, he said, “The kind of hunger I saw in Nushrratt and also the will to give everything for this particular role, she has that thing in her. And that is what is required in a horror film especially for a film like Chhorii, that is emotionally and physically very draining. It takes away a lot from the actor and really tears that actor apart. So, you need that kind of hunger, and that kind of will to succumb to this genre and to this kind of filmmaking. And I thought she was ready for it, and she was hungry for it, and that was very important. So yeah, she was perfect for this role.”

Chhorii is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide.