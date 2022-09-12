Nigerian American filmmaker Julius Onah, who is best known for his 2018 thriller The Cloverfield Paradox, is set to helm the much-awaited fourth installment of the Captain America series for Marvel Studios.

Actor Anthony Mackie is toplining the high-profile Captain America: New World Order, where he reprises his longtime character of Sam Wilson, but not, however, Wilson’s longtime alter ego and Captain America sidekick, Falcon. That is thanks to the events of 2021’s Marvel Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which saw Wilson, after much self-doubt, finally accept the shield and mantle of Captain America.

Mackie made his debut as Wilson in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. While Wilson’s new role has mostly clicked with the audience, there are some who have issues with it. However, several people have defended the creative choice, with Onah being the latest one to address the critics.

“Well, I would say, wait till you watch this movie. But secondly, you know, I think for anybody who questions why somebody like Anthony Mackie or Sam Wilson should be at the center of this, it is going back to actually what Captain America stands for,” he said in conversation with an entertainment portal.

The filmmaker went on to add, “It is so beautiful to have a character who stands for what is right and to think of a world in which everybody gets to be a part of it. It is unquestionable [that] that is right. That’s exactly what Captain America is about. So there really is not anything to detract. There are only things to celebrate. And all those people should feel invited to celebrate that.”

Captain America: New World Order is scheduled to hit cinemas on May 3, 2024.

