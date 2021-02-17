Producer Dinesh Vijan has planned a horror-comedy universe and after Stree, now he is all set for the second film in the universe titled Roohi. The movie stars Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, and Varun Sharma in the lead roles.

Recently, while talking to Pinkvilla about his horror-comedy universe, Dinesh stated, “The universe will conspire to bring all the stories together. The writing on Roohi started much before Stree released, and if you ask me, Roohi is Stree’s crazier sister. That’s the only similarity, but it’s a very nuanced film. The pressure of the universe is not on Roohi as the idea is that each film has to work on its own and then taken forward. All my horror comedies will start connecting to each other at a later stage and we will do larger things in it. We are right now taking baby steps.”

He revealed that there will be two more films joining his horror-comedy universe, Munjha and Bhediya. He said, “So, we are doing a film called Munjha, which is the prequel to Stree and tells us about the girl that came in Stree. It goes on the floors in September, and post that, sometime next year, the Stree sequel will happen. First, we will tell you who was the girl who came to Stree and what other complications she got along. Then the films will start interacting with each other.”

“They will of course meet each other because they fall in the horror-comedy space. We are starting a film called Bhediya next week, and that’s a monster comedy. So even that will find a way into the universe, but first, they all need to make their presence felt individually before becoming a part of something larger,” he added.

Directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi is slated to release on 11th March 2021. The trailer of the film was released yesterday.