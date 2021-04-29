After the trailer and the song Seeti Maar, the makers of Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai are now all set to release the second track from the film titled Dil De Diya.

The song featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez will be out on 30th April. A glimpse of the track was seen in the trailer, and today, the makers have unveiled the teaser of it.

Salman took to Instagram to share the teaser and inform everyone about the song release date. He posted, “Our next song out tomorrow…hope u will love this too… #DilDeDiyaOutTomorrow.”

Dil De Diya is composed by Himesh Reshammiya and sung by Kamal Khan and Payal Dev. Himesh has composed many chartbuster songs for Salman like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Jumme Ki Raat, Teri Meri, Just Chill, Tere Naam, Chandi Ki Daal Par, Odh Li Chunariya, and others. We surely have high expectations from Dil De Diya.

Last year, while promoting his movie, Happy Hardy and Heer, Himesh had spoken to us about his song in Radhe. The music composer had told us, “I hope that the song gets accepted because there’s a lot of pressure. But, Salman bhai is a superstar and I hope that the song will be a blockbuster. I am very happy with the track.”

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is slated to release on 13th May 2021. The movie, which also stars Disha Patani, will be hitting the big screens as well as it will simultaneously release on other platforms.