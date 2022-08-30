Liger was touted to be one of the biggest releases of 2022. South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda, who shot to overnight fame with his 2017 release Arjun Reddy, marked his pan-India debut with the actioner.

The actor had a lot of expectations from the film. He promoted the film across India and received a warm welcome wherever he went for promotions. In spite of that, Liger failed to click with the audience and turned out to be a dud.

The latest we hear is that Vijay Deverakonda is very disappointed with the dismal performance of the film. He was reportedly not very happy with the final product after he watched it at Sudarshan cinema in Hyderabad. And now that the final verdict is out, the actor is pretty heartbroken with the poor box office collection of the film.

An entertainment portal reports that Deverakonda “cried” after watching Liger in Hyderabad. The tepid response from the audience in his hometown left him shocked and depressed.

Liger is produced by Karan Johar, Puri Jagannadh, and Charmme Kaur. Talking about several Bollywood films struggling at the box office, Kaur said in an interview, “People have access to better content in one click just by sitting at home. The whole family can watch the biggest budget films on television, and until you don’t really excite them, they aren’t coming to the theatres.”

She added, “But, this is not the case in Bollywood. In August, three Telugu films – Bimbisara, Sita Ramam, and Karthikeya 2 – did phenomenally well. It happened in the same country. It is difficult to understand since it doesn’t mean people in the South are crazy for films. It is a scary and depressing situation.”

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Jana Gana Mana, yet another pan-India venture by Puri Jagannadh.

