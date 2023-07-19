SRK has surprised his fans by grooving to the popular retro song “Beqarar Karke” in his much-anticipated film Jawan. The steps capture the menacing energy of his character in the most brilliant way, adding an intriguing layer to the scene.

According to a source, it was Shah Rukh Khan himself who conceived the idea of introducing dance steps in this particular sequence with “Beqarar Karke” playing in the background. He took it upon himself to choreograph the steps, which completely transformed the scene and made it much more captivating.

The improvised dance moves devised by Shah Rukh Khan have become a favourite among audiences, with the steps going viral on social media and have generated memes across the internet.

Shah Rukh Khan, the epitome of versatility, has once again surprised his fans. The superstar not only showcases his acting prowess but also displays his dance skills by choreographing his own steps in the captivating sequence in the film.

The action-packed prevue of Jawan was dropped recently and it has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level. It captivates audiences with its grand scale and promises an extraordinary cinematic experience.

Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the Jawan prevue showcases stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more. Every frame of the prevue is attention-grabbing and offers a glimpse into the world of Jawan.

Jawan enters cinemas on September 7, 2023.