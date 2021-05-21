Bollywood actress Diana Penty, who is best known for her roles in Cocktail (2012), Happy Bhaag Jayegi (2016), and Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran (2017), has collaborated with Ketto India to raise funds for those in need of financial support for medical treatment. Called ‘Every Life Matters,’ the initiative also amplifies the work of the Covid-19 heroes spread across India.

Taking to her social media handle, Penty shared a video along with a heartfelt caption. “Over the last few weeks, there have been countless individuals and organizations that have rallied to help their fellow citizens as we face the devastating effects of the 2nd wave of this pandemic. Seeing these individuals in action, doing such inspiring work is heart-warming and I feel we need to do our best to support them in whatever way we can. Which is why I have partnered with Ketto India to start the ‘Every Life Matters’ initiative,” she said.

“Through this initiative, we plan to raise funds to help individuals in dire need of financial support for medical treatment, and also provide support to amplify the work of the countless covid heroes out there who are doing their level best to help. I urge you all to help in whatever way you can because together we can make a difference,” she further added.

On the work front, Diana Penty is gearing up to set her foot in Malayalam cinema with a film called Salute, opposite Dulquer Salmaan. Apart from playing the male lead, Salmaan is also producing the film. Roshan Andrews is calling the shots.

In Bollywood, Penty next stars in Maddock Films’ Shiddat. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film also stars Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, and Mohit Raina in significant characters.

