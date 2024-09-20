Indian American Dhruvi Patel wins Miss India Worldwide 2024, aspires to become a Bollywood actor and work for UNICEF

Dhruvi Patel, a Computer Information Systems student from the USA, has been declared the winner of Miss India Worldwide 2024, the longest-running Indian pageant held outside of India. This prestigious event took place in Edison, New Jersey, and marks a significant achievement for Dhruvi, who has expressed aspirations to become a Bollywood actor and a UNICEF Ambassador.

After being crowned, she shared her joy with the audience, stating, “Winning Miss India Worldwide is such an incredible honour. It’s more than a crown – it represents my heritage, my values, and the opportunity to inspire others on a global scale.”

Miss India Worldwide 2024 is not the first time Dhruvi has found success in the pageant world. In 2023, she was crowned Miss India New England and Miss Rhode Island. She also competed in the Miss World America Pageant, showing her determination and passion for the world of beauty pageants.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dhruvi Patel | Miss India NE (@dhruvipatel.1)

Dhruvi resides in Hamden, Connecticut, with her parents and two siblings, a brother and a sister. Her interest in pageantry began at a young age, and she reflects on this journey with pride: “I became interested in pageants at the age of 8, fascinated by the glitz and glamour.

Unfortunately, school commitments took precedence, and I couldn’t pursue my interest back then. Now, with a renewed passion, I am eager to balance academics and aspirations as I embark on my journey into the world of pageantry.”

- Advertisement -

Currently a student at Quinnipiac University, Dhruvi joined the institution in 2021 and describes Information Technology as her passion. In addition to her academic pursuits, Dhruvi is also involved in philanthropy.

Alongside her siblings Dhriti and Darsh, she runs a home-based nonprofit organization called 3DCharities, where they work together to give back to their community.

Dhruvi’s interests are diverse, spanning both creative and physical outlets. She enjoys painting, combat sports, and gym workouts. Additionally, her Gujarati heritage plays a vital role in her life, as she is fluent in the language and proud of her cultural background.

Her love for Bollywood and freestyle dancing adds another dimension to her personality, reflecting her deep connection to her Indian roots.

The Miss India Worldwide pageant is organized by the India Festival Committee, which is based in New York and led by Indian-Americans Neelam and Dharmatma Saran. This year’s edition celebrated the 31st anniversary of the event, which has become a significant platform for Indian women from around the world to showcase their talent, intelligence, and cultural pride.

The competition was tough, with Lisa Abdoelhak from Suriname declared the first runner-up and Malvika Sharma from the Netherlands named the second runner-up. In addition to the main category, the event also featured a Mrs. and Teen segment.

In the Mrs. category, SuAnn Mouttet from Trinidad and Tobago took home the title, while Sneha Nambiar and Pawandip Kaur from the United Kingdom were declared first and second runners-up, respectively.

The Teen category saw Sierra Suret from Guadeloupe crowned as Miss Teen India Worldwide, while Shreya Singh from the Netherlands and Shradha Tedjoe from Suriname were named the first and second runners-up.

The event drew participants from various parts of the world, highlighting the global reach and influence of the Indian diaspora.

Reflecting on her win and the significance of the title, Dhruvi emphasized that her victory is not just about personal success but about representing her values and inspiring others.

“It’s more than a crown,” she said, echoing her deep commitment to using this platform to make a difference. For Dhruvi Patel, Miss India Worldwide is not just an accolade; it is the start of a larger journey that blends her passions for acting, advocacy, and her rich cultural heritage.

The crowning event brought excitement and pride to the global Indian community, with Dhruvi’s win serving as a reminder of the importance of heritage, hard work, and the pursuit of dreams.