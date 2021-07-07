On Tuesday, Karan Johar announced his next directorial titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Recently, while talking to E-Times, Dharmendra opened up about his character in the film. He stated, “I am playing a romantic (guy) in this film.”

Further talking about the movie, he said, “I am very happy. You see l love the camera and the camera loves me. Hum log ek doosre ko door se dekhte rahte hai jab mauka mil jaata hai gale lag jaate hai (we keep admiring each other from a distance and we end up embracing every chance we get).”

The veteran actor revealed that the shooting of the film will kickstart in August this year.

Dharmendra was known for his good looks, and apart from doing action films, he also featured in many romantic movies. While talking about his penchant for romance, the actor told the portal, “I am playing a romantic (guy) at this age. You know, once a romantic, always a romantic.”

While announcing the film on Tuesday, Dharmendra had tweeted, “Friends, I am delighted to announce my new film, a love story deeply embedded in the roots of family, directed by Karan Johar. I’m extremely excited for this as you will see me again in a romantic role! Can’t wait for you all to see me at the movies!.”