Actor Dhanush, who is presently shooting for his Hollywood film The Gray Man directed by filmmaker duo Anthony and Joe Russo, will soon resume shooting for his next Tamil film, tentatively titled D43. The news has been confirmed by director Karthick Naren.

Naren was recently talking to his fans on social media where he fielded several questions about his films and other favourite things. And when actor Mahendran quizzed him about the next schedule of his directorial with Dhanush, the director said that the shooting for the same will resume soon.

D43, which hit the shooting floor in January, is being produced under the banner of Sathya Jyothi Films. Actress Malavika Mohanan, who predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, plays the female lead in the movie. She is sharing the screen space with Dhanush for the first time in her career.

After completing the first schedule of the film in February, Mohanan had taken to her Instagram account and shared how happy she was to work with Dhanush. She also shared some beautiful pictures with the actor and wrote, “So glad to have met you and worked with you, my fellow Leo co-actor! Will miss your infectious laughter, learning so much from you every day and our mutual love for Maggie. Had a blast of a first schedule, and can’t wait to start the second one soon!”

Though nothing much is known about the storyline of the upcoming project at the moment, some insiders reveal that the film is based on a real-life incident and the two actors play journalists in it.

Tags: Dhanush, Malvika Mohanan, Karthik Narean, D43