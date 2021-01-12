According to reports, Tamil superstar Dhanush’s next film Jagame Thandhiram is likely to enter theatres on February 12, 2021. Helmed by well-known filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj, the action thriller was originally slated to hit screens on May 1, 2020, but the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown led to its postponement. Fresh reports suggest that the makers are now eyeing February 12 to release the film in theatres.

Dhanush, who was last seen in martial arts film Pattas (2020), plays the role of a gangster in Jagame Thandhiram. Recently, a few pictures of the superstar with a handlebar moustache from the sets of the film leaked online and took the social media by storm. It is rumoured that Dhanush sports the moustache look in the flashback portion of the film.

Jagame Thandhiram, which went on floors in September 2019, has been shot in London apart from a few other places in the UK. The project marks the maiden collaboration between Dhanush and Karthik. In addition to Dhanush, the movie also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi and James Cosmo in significant roles.

Rumours were rife lately that the makers of Jagame Thandhiram were eyeing a direct-to-digital release for the film. Later, the team denied rumours about the movie forgoing theatrical release and heading for a digital premiere.

“Jagam is still healing and not back to normal. Until then, be patient for the theatres to open and don’t believe in rumours, the entire team is waiting to see Dhanush go Rakita Rakita on a big screen soon,” producer Sashikanth recently tweeted.

Dhanush recently completed shooting for his portions in his next Hindi film Atrangi Re. The big-ticket film reunites him with filmmaker Aanand L Rai after Raanjhanaa (2013) which marked his acting debut in Hindi cinema. Atrangi Re also stars Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in important roles.

Keep visiting this space for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Dhanush, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Karthik Subbaraj, Jagame Thandhiram