Dhanush-starrer Asuran was one of the most commercially and critically successful Tamil films of 2019. Apart from receiving an outstanding response at the box-office, the film weaved its magic at various award functions also and went on to win big in multiple categories.

It has been more than one and a half year since the release of the film, but it is still busy receiving awards and accolades from all around the world. Asuran has just been selected for a screening at the Osaka Tamil International Film Festival in Japan. It has also been nominated for the Tamil Best Feature Film of The Year 2019.

Not long ago it was revealed that Asuran is set to be screened at Indian Panaroma section of International Film Festival of India and at the Golden Globes Awards as well. It will be one among ten Indian films to be screened at the 78th Golden Globe Awards under the Best Foreign Film category.

Directed by well-known South Indian filmmaker Vetrimaaran, Asuran is highly influenced by the real-life Kilvenmani massacre of 1968 and touches upon such themes as class and caste divide and power politics. It is based on a novel called Vekkai, written by Poomani. Dhanush received widespread appreciation for his searing performance in the film.

In addition to Dhanush, Asuran also features Manju Warrier, Pasupathy, Prakash Raj, Teejay Arunasalam, Ammu Abhirami, and Ken Karunas in important roles. It has music by GV Prakash.

Meanwhile, Dhanush is presently busy with his upcoming projects which include Jagame Thandhiram, Karnan, Atrangi Re, The Gray Man, and an untitled film with director Karthick Naren. The Gray Man, directed by Russo Brothers, is a Hollywood venture, co-starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

Tags: Dhanush, Vetrimaaran, Asuran