According to reports, Tamil superstar Dhanush is in talks with filmmaker Arun Matheswaran for a new project. Matheswaran, whose first film Rocky is yet to release in theatres, has already started working on his second directorial. The filmmaker has reportedly narrated a story to Dhanush who quite liked it. If all goes well, the actor will sign the project on the dotted line soon.

If Dhanush indeed comes onboard, it will mark his 47th film as an actor. We also hear that Sathya Jyothi Films, the banner which is producing his 43rd film, is set to bankroll Arun Matheswaran’s next. An official announcement is highly awaited.

Over the past few years, Dhanush has teamed up with several new filmmakers and delivered great films at the box-office. Matheswaran’s Rocky stars his brother Selvaraghavan in the lead role. Matheswaran joining hands with brothers in consecutive films has definitely increased expectations from the director.

Dhanush can be currently seen in Karnan, which released last Friday. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film has been receiving great response from critics and fans ever since its release. It is enjoying an extraordinary run at the box-office, despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Based on real-life incidents which took place in Tirunelveli of Tamil Nadu, Karnan stars Dhanush in the role of a strong social fighter. The film also features Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu, Gouri Kishan and Lakshmipriyaa Chandramouli in important roles.

Dhanush is currently in the USA shooting for his Hollywood film The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. If reports are to be believed, he will be returning to India in the month of June.

